A-Ha are celebrating their breakthrough album Hunting High and Low with a UK tour.

In 2019 they'll play headline dates including London's Royal Albert Hall on November 5.

For the first half of the show they'll play tracks new and old from across their career, which includes 10 studio albums.

Then they'll return to the stage to perform all ten tracks from their breakthrough debut album.

You'll hear the likes of Take On Me, Love Is Reason and The Sun Always Shines on T.V. in the running order of the album's original release.

Upon its release the album was a commercial success reaching number two on the UK Albums Chart and number 15 on the US Billboard 200.

They became the highest charting Norwegian act in the US until 2014 and the first to be nominated for a Grammy Award, with their nod for Best New Artist.

Since its the release the album has sold more than 11 million copies worldwide and spawned hit single and video Take On Me, which was nominated for eight MTV VMAs winning six in total.

Their upcoming tour sees them head to Belfast, Glasgow, Leeds and Brighton.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 9.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £39.50 / £55 / £65 / £85 / £95 plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

October 30 - Belfast, SSE Arena

November 1 - Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

November 2 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

November 5 - London, Royal Albert Hall

November 6 - Brighton Centre

