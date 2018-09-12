The video will start in 8 Cancel

Greta Van Fleet have announced details of an extra London date on their UK tour.

The group will now play the O2 Forum Kentish Town on November 12.

Their newly added show comes after huge demand for their original shows on November 9 and 11, which are now sold out.

It will be in support of their upcoming debut album Anthem of the Peaceful Army.

Due for release on October 19 it features singles When the Curtain Falls and Watching Over.

It follows up their two 2017 EPs Black Smoke Rising and From the Fires.

The band also head to Manchester and Birmingham on the tour.

Find out how to get tickets for their extra London show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets for the newly announced date go on sale at 10am on Friday September 14.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £30.05, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 9 - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

November 11 - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

November 12 - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

November 14 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

November 15 - Manchester Academy

