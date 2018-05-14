The video will start in 8 Cancel

A sing-along screening of The Greatest Showman is heading to London this summer.

The film, which has become one of the most successful movie musicals of all time, is heading to various locations as part of The Luna Cinema series.

This summer Fulham Palace, Kensington Palace and Victoria Tower Gardens are just a number of spots hosting a live screening.

The box office smash stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya and features hit single This Is Me as well as Rewrite the Stars and Never Enough, which fans can sing-along to.

The huge open air cinema events have previously toured the UK offering an on-site bar, food and blankets and backrests.

Find out how to get tickets for The Greatest Showman screenings below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from See Tickets here.

When is it?

The Greatest Showman live screenings come to London on the following dates:

June 2 - Southwark Park

July 19 - Kenwood House

August 9 - Kensington Palace

August 22 - Victoria Tower Gardens

August 30 - Fulham Palace

September 4 - Chiswick House

How much are tickets?

Prices vary depending on location. There are standard, child, disabled, group and premium admissions available to purchase.

