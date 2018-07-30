The video will start in 8 Cancel

Gorgon City have announced details of a headline UK and Ireland tour for 2019.

The duo will perform at London's Printworks on February 8 as part of the tour.

It'll be in support of their upcoming second studio album Escape, due for release on August 10.

The album features singles All Four Walls and Real Life and features Duke Dumont and Vaults.

It marks their first release in four years and follows up their breakthrough debut album which featured hit singles Ready For Your Love, Here For You and Go All Night.

Their tour sees them head to the likes of Manchester, Bristol and Newcastle.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday August 3.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £19.80, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

January 31 - Newcastle, O2 Academy

February 1 - Manchester, Albert Hall

February 2 - Nottingham, Rock City

February 7 - Dublin, Olympia

February 8 - London, Printworks

February 9 - Bristol, O2 Academy

