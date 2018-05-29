The video will start in 8 Cancel

Good Charlotte have announced a one-off UK show for 2019.

The group will play a huge headline show at London's Alexandra Palace on February 20.

They recently shared their new single Actual Pain, which is lifted off their forthcoming seventh studio album.

Due for release on September 14 it's entitled Generation Rx and is their first release in two years.

Fans can expect to hear their classic hits at the live show including Girls & Boys, The Anthem and I Just Wanna Live.

Find out how to get tickets for the Alexandra Palace show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday June 1

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £38.10, plus a booking fee.

