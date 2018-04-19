Goat Girl have announced details of a headline tour for 2018.
The South London group will head to London's KOKO on November 2 as part of the tour.
This tour news comes after they released their debut album earlier this month via Rough Trade Records. The self-titled LP received positive reviews from critics and features singles Country Sleaze and Cracker Drool.
The DIY group have made a name for themselves in London and have since played sold out shows across the UK.
Where can I buy tickets?
They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.
When do they go on sale?
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday April 20.
How much are tickets?
They're priced at 12.50, plus booking fees.
What are the tour dates?
October 20 - Stoke-On-Trent, The Sugarmill
October 22 - Cambridge, The Portland Arms
October 23 - Manchester, Gorilla
October 25 - Nottingham, Bodega Social
October 27 - York, The Fulford Arms
October 30 - Bristol, Thekla
October 31 - Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms
November 2 - London, KOKO
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!