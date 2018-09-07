The video will start in 8 Cancel

Gladys Knight has announced details of a headline UK tour for 2019.

The legendary soul singer will play two nights at the Royal Albert Hall.

She will perform the London dates on June 26-27.

Since her 1978 debut the singer has won seven Grammy Awards and been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Her hit singles include Midnight Train to Georgia and That's What Friends Are For.

In 2009 she toured the UK alongside Tito Jackson as part of her farewell tour.

But she's since returned to play one-off gigs including BBC's Proms in the Park which takes place this month.

In 2019 she'll head to the likes of Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Thursday September 13.

What are the tour dates?

22 June - Manchester O2 Apollo

23 June - First Direct Arena Leeds

24 June - Symphony Hall Birmingham

26 June - Royal Albert Hall

27 June - Royal Albert Hall

29 June - BIC Bournemouth

30 June - Royal Centre Nottingham

31 June - Royal Concert Hall Glasgow

