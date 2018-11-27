The video will start in 8 Cancel

Girl in Red has announced a headline London show for 2019.

The singer-songwriter will perform at Camden Assembly on January 24.

Real name Marie Ulven, the Norwegian artist has been releasing music since 2016, with her website saying 'I'm 19 i make songs in my room'.

This year she released her debut EP 'Chapter 1' and she's confirmed she's been working on the second chapter in an interview with The Fader.

She recently released the video for her single 'we fell in love in october' earlier this month, which has garnered a huge response from fans for its expression of sexuality.

This upcoming London show marks her only UK date scheduled for 2019, whilst festival dates in Netherlands and Norway are also lined up.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here or Ticketweb here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Wednesday November 28.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £10, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

January 24 - London, Camden Assembly

