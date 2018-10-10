The video will start in 8 Cancel

Giorgio Moroder has announced details of his ever UK and European tour.

The legendary producer will celebrate the 80s at 15 live dates.

This includes a show at London's Eventim Apollo on April 2.

'A Celebration of the 80s' will see the pioneer of disco music perform the highlights from his prolific career.

He says: "It is something I have always wanted to do, fans kept reaching out to me, asking if I would ever do a real tour.

"Back in the days it was unthinkable for producers to ever leave their studios. That territory was reserved for the singers.

"Today, DJs and music producers have become the superstars of popular dance music, so the time feels right and I am so excited to be finally doing this."

He'll be joined by his band and live vocalists to perform classics from his back catalogue including his longtime muse Donna Summer's Love to Love You Baby, Blondie's Call Me and David Bowie's Cat People.

Since his beginnings in 1963, he was the first to put dance music to a computerized 'click' beat, and put the synthesizer central to his music.

As well as working with the biggest artists in the world, he also composed and produced the soundtracks for Top Gun, American Gigolo and Scarface.

More recently he released Déjà Vu, which featured collaborations with Britney Spears, Kelis, Kylie Minogue, Sia and Charli XCX.

His tour sees him head to Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester, find out how to get tickets, prices and more below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 12.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £40 / £50 plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

April 1 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

April 2 - London, Eventim Apollo

April 4 - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

April 5 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

