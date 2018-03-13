Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

George Ezra recently announced details of a UK for 2018.

The singer-songwriter will perform seven dates across the UK this November. This includes his biggest headline show to date at Wembley Arena on November 15.

He will kick off the tour in Newcastle before visiting Liverpool, Hull, Glasgow and Swindon. The news of extra live dates comes as his March and April tour sold out.

His upcoming tour is in support of his second studio album Staying At Tamara's, which is due for release on March 23. It marks his first album in four years and follows up his number one debut.

Find out how to get presale tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here

When is the presale?

Yes, an O2 priority sale will take place from 9am on Wednesday, March 14. This can be accessed by signing into your O2 account here. You can select your preferred venue and dates where you'll then be taken to the event page on Ticketmaster.

What are the tour dates?

The newly announced dates are in bold:

29 March – O2 Academy, Leeds

30 March – O2 Apollo, Manchester

31 March – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

2 April – Rock City, Nottingham

3 April – O2 Academy Brixton, London

4 April – O2 Academy, Birmingham

18 August - Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield

8 November - O2 Academy, Newcastle

9 November - Liverpool Uni Mountford Hall, Liverpool

10 November - Hull Venue, Hull

12 November - Barrowlands, Glasgow

13 November - Barrowlands, Glasgow

15 November - London, Wembley Arena

16 November - Oasis Centre, Swindon

When is the general sale?

If you miss out on presale tickets, or you aren't an O2 priority member then the general sale will take place from 9am on Friday, March 23.

