George Ezra has announced extra dates on his UK tour for 2018.

The singer-songwriter will now play seven more shows in November. This includes a huge headline set at London's Wembley Arena on November 15.

He told his followers: "Ladies and Gentlemen, I promised you more news, right? Well I'm chuffed to say that I've just announced more tour dates in the UK and EUROPE this October and November!".

The extra dates sees him head to Newcastle, Liverpool, Hull, Glasgow and Swindon. His previously announced April dates include a sold-out Brixton Academy show.

His upcoming tour is in support of his second studio album Staying At Tamara's, which is due for release on March 23. It marks his first album in four years and follows up his number one debut.

Since his 2013 breakthrough he's been nominated for four BRIT Awards, and released hits including Budapest and Blame It On Me.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, March 16.

Is there a presale?

Yes, fans who preorder his album here, by 3pm on Tuesday, March 13 will get access to a presale. This kicks off at 9am on Wednesday, March 14.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £41.85.

What are the tour dates?

The newly announced dates are in bold:

29 March – O2 Academy, Leeds

30 March – O2 Apollo, Manchester

31 March – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

2 April – Rock City, Nottingham

3 April – O2 Academy Brixton, London

4 April – O2 Academy, Birmingham

18 August - Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield

8 November - O2 Academy, Newcastle

9 November - Liverpool Uni Mountford Hall, Liverpool

10 November - Hull Venue, Hull

12 November - Barrowlands, Glasgow

13 November - Barrowlands, Glasgow

15 November - London, Wembley Arena

16 November - Oasis Centre, Swindon

