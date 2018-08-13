The video will start in 8 Cancel

George Ezra has announced details of a headline London show for 2019.

The singer-songwriter will perform at the O2 Arena on March 19.

It will mark his biggest headline show to date as part of a UK arena tour which also visits Brighton, Manchester and Newcastle.

The show is in support of his number one album Staying At Tamara's, which has already been certified platinum and become one of the biggest albums of 2018.

It features singles Don't Matter Now, Paradise and number one single Shotgun, marking his first solo chart topper on the UK Singles Chart.

The album follows up his million-selling debut Wanted on Voyage, which saw him receive four BRIT Awards nominations and release hit single Budapest.

His upcoming 2019 show follows up his sold out run taking place later this year, which includes a Wembley Arena date.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here, See Tickets here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday August 17.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority sale takes place at 9am on Wednesday August 15 at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £39.20-£50.75, plus a booking fee.

What are the arena tour dates?

7 March 2019 – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

8 March 2019 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

9 March 2019 – Echo Arena, Liverpool

11 March 2019 – Brighton Centre

12 March 2019 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

13 March 2019 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

15 March 2019 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

16 March 2019 – Manchester Arena

17 March 2019 – Genting Arena, Birmingham

19 March 2019 – The O2, London

