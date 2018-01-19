Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

George Ezra has announced details of a UK tour.

The singer-songwriter will perform six dates across the UK this March and April including an O2 Brixton Academy show. He will head to London on April 3.

The shows will be in support of Staying At Tamara's, his second studio album. Due for release on March 23 it features singles Don't Matter Now and the newly released Paradise.

It will follow up his hugely successful debut album Wanted on Voyage, which reached number one on the UK album's chart.

He went on to be nominated for four Brit Awards in 2015 and an MTV Video Music Award.

The artist will head to Shoreditch Town Hall on January 31 for an intimate gig.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

The general sale takes place on Friday, February 2 at 9am.

Is there a presale?

Yes, if you preorder Staying At Tamara's from his official store here, you'll receive access to the presale on Wednesday, January 31 at 9am.

How much are they?

What are the tour dates?

29 March 2018 – O2 Academy, Leeds

30 March 2018 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

31 March 2018 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

2 April 2018 – Rock City, Nottingham

3 April 2018 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

4 April 2018 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

