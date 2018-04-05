The video will start in 8 Cancel

Gary Numan is heading out on tour in 2018 with a live orchestra.

The synth-pop legend will perform at London's Royal Albert Hall on November 19 as part of the tour. He will also play headline dates in Cardiff, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester and Glasgow.

Alongside The Skaparis Orchestra he will perform iconic songs from his extensive back catalogue for a cinematic light show accompanied by a specially-designed light show.

He will also draw from his latest album Savage (Songs From a Broken World), which charted at number two last year.

Find out how to get tickets, prices and dates for Gary Numan's upcoming tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here or Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday April 6.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £32.45-£93.50.

What are the tour dates?

November 12 - Cardiff, St David's Hall

November 13 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

November 15 - Newcastle, City Hall

November 17 - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

November 19 - London, Royal Albert Hall

November 20 - Glasgow, Concert Hall

