Gary Numan has announced details of a UK tour for 2018.

The legendary artist will perform six dates later this year including London's Royal Albert Hall. He will perform in the capital on November 19.

Since his 1970s breakthrough, he's been noted as pioneering the synth-pop sound alongside his androgynous voice and style.

In 2017 he cemented his icon status after receiving the Inspiration Award at the Ivor Novello Awards.

Last year also released his 18th studio album Savage (Songs from a Broken World). It reached number two on the UK Albums Chart.

He finished up an extensive UK tour in late 2017, which included a Brixton Academy show.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday April 6.

What are the tour dates?

November 12 - Cardiff, St David's Hall

November 13 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

November 15 - Newcastle, City Hall

November 17 - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

November 19 - London, Royal Albert Hall

November 20 - Glasgow, Concert Hall

