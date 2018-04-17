The video will start in 8 Cancel

Gary Numan has announced an extra London date on his 2018 UK tour.

The artist will now perform at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 18. This comes as the first London date at Royal Albert Hall sold out.

Since his 1970s breakthrough, he's been noted as pioneering the synth-pop sound alongside his androgynous voice and style.

In 2017 he cemented his icon status after receiving the Inspiration Award at the Ivor Novello Awards.

Last year also released his 18th studio album Savage (Songs from a Broken World). It reached number two on the UK Albums Chart.

He finished up an extensive UK tour in late 2017, which included a Brixton Academy show.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday April 20.

What are the tour dates?

November 12 - Cardiff, St David's Hall

November 13 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

November 15 - Newcastle, City Hall

November 17 - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

November 18 - London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

November 19 - London, Royal Albert Hall

November 20 - Glasgow, Concert Hall

