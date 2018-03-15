10 years of Arcadia

What's Ongallery10 years of Arcadia ShareByJonathan Yates11:36, 15 MAR 20182008 – The very first Arcadia installation, the Afterburner. Built in a Dorset cowshed from an old jet engine, it makes its debut at Glastonbury.1 of 102009 – The first aerial performance at Arcadia as a truck with a crane is built into the Afterburner structure.2 of 102010 – It’s got legs. 3 Customs and Excise scanning units are added to the Afterburner, reaching into the crowd and redefining Arcadia’s scale.3 of 102011 – A year of modifications as a Tesla coil is added to the top of the structure to fire lightning and the show soared in complexity.4 of 102012 – The Spider is born. Jet engines become eyes as the stage is removed and the DJ booth is suspended above the dancefloor so people can get underneath. A new level of immersion.5 of 102013 - 50,000 people gather around the Spider at Glastonbury as Arcadia move to the centre of the festival.6 of 102014 – On the Road. Arcadia hold their first international show in Bangkok. So begins a journey across 4 continents.7 of 102015 – Arcadia take over Bristol’s Grade 1 listed Queen Square to celebrate the city’s year as European Green Capital. World’s first recycled biofuel pyrotechnic system launched.8 of 102016 – The world tour reaches Australia where Arcadia collaborate with the Aboriginal Nyungar people on the performance of a Spider song not seen in public since 1901.9 of 102017 – The biggest yet. The Metamorphosis show extends the immersive action across the entire arena with tens of thousands flooding to see it every night.10 of 10