10 years of Arcadia

10 years of Arcadia

  1. 2008 – The very first Arcadia installation, the Afterburner. Built in a Dorset cowshed from an old jet engine, it makes its debut at Glastonbury.1 of 10
  2. 2009 – The first aerial performance at Arcadia as a truck with a crane is built into the Afterburner structure.2 of 10
  3. 2010 – It’s got legs. 3 Customs and Excise scanning units are added to the Afterburner, reaching into the crowd and redefining Arcadia’s scale.3 of 10
  4. 2011 – A year of modifications as a Tesla coil is added to the top of the structure to fire lightning and the show soared in complexity.4 of 10
  5. 2012 – The Spider is born. Jet engines become eyes as the stage is removed and the DJ booth is suspended above the dancefloor so people can get underneath. A new level of immersion.5 of 10
  6. 2013 - 50,000 people gather around the Spider at Glastonbury as Arcadia move to the centre of the festival.6 of 10
  7. 2014 – On the Road. Arcadia hold their first international show in Bangkok. So begins a journey across 4 continents.7 of 10
  8. 2015 – Arcadia take over Bristol’s Grade 1 listed Queen Square to celebrate the city’s year as European Green Capital. World’s first recycled biofuel pyrotechnic system launched.8 of 10
  9. 2016 – The world tour reaches Australia where Arcadia collaborate with the Aboriginal Nyungar people on the performance of a Spider song not seen in public since 1901.9 of 10
  10. 2017 – The biggest yet. The Metamorphosis show extends the immersive action across the entire arena with tens of thousands flooding to see it every night.10 of 10
Music & Nightlife10 years of Arcadia
