Fulham Palace will host the ultimate cinematic concert experience this May.

Live at the Palace will see some of the most iconic films screened outdoors alongside a full live orchestra.

Oscar winning classics Titanic, The Godfather and La La Land are three of the films confirmed for the May bank holiday weekend, May 25-27.

Presented by leading live promoter Senbla, the concert series boasts films noted for their incredible and varied scores, which will be performed live by orchestra's up to 100 piece strong. Meanwhile some films will also featuring a choir, as the movies themselves are presented on a huge 15-metre-wide screen.

Producer and MD of Senbla, Ollie Rosenblatt says: "We have long been promoting and producing film with live orchestra shows, taking various titles to concert halls throughout the UK and we're now extremely excited to be creating and promoting the UK's first outdoor series of these style of concerts.

"Offering a chance for people to pair the beloved British Bank Holiday picnics in the park with great films accompanied by spectacular orchestras we hope this will appeal to a range of generations, film and music lovers."





Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday January 19.

A Ticketmaster presale takes place from 10am on Wednesday January 17.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £45-£65, plus a booking fee.

Meanwhile VIP packages are also available for £115.

What's the full lineup?

Friday May 25th - To be announced

Saturday May 26th - La La Land

Saturday May 26th - The Godfather

Sunday May 27th - To be announced

Sunday May 27th - Titanic



