A white sandy beach with palm trees, beach huts, swing and cocktails has returned to Fulham.

Fulham’s Beach Club, Neverland London, opened on May 3 and has brought a seaside holiday paradise to the banks of the River Thames.

With the chance to eat and drink alfresco and even enjoy a spot of yoga, beer pong and other games, films and DJs, Neverland London first came to Fulham in 2017.

At the stylish indoor/outdoor spot, you can even lounge around on day beds with a group of friends, book your own beach hut or reserve your exclusive cabana on the beach.

Here is everything you need to know about Neverland London in 2018.

Where is it?

Albert Wharf, Fulham

How long is it there for?

It opened on May 3, 2018 and will be there until end of August/early September but it depends on the weather so the exact end date is not confirmed.

When is it open?

(Image: Alex Merz Photography)

Wednesdays to Sundays – it is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 6pm to 11pm, Saturdays from noon to 11pm and Sundays from noon to 8pm.

So what’s it like?

Co-founder Grace Hutson said: “The idea this year is to make it more like a beach club.

“The idea is to provide escapism from London life. We have tried to create a beach club atmosphere as much as possible.

“We wanted a Greek Mykonos feel about it.

“It is very pretty. Everyone who comes to the site generally says they feel they’re not in London [but] they have just entered into somewhere abroad .

“We like to think it’s fun and has got a relaxed daytime party vibe.”

After the success of l ast year’s Neverland London , Grace and her team launched a winter experience, called Winterland London , which included lodges and igloos.

(Image: Alex Merz Photography)

Grace said: “Last summer was amazing for us. [Neverland London] did better than we ever imaged or expected it to do and was really well-received but the general public, hence we did Winterland London.

“That went well so we thought we want to come back this year and just improve on last year and make it a little bit more refined.”

What is there to do?

When you’re not enjoying some food or drink you might join in with a yoga session on the beach or take a cocktail masterclass.

There will be glitter artists and sand sculpting as well as events which include renowned DJs, fancy dress parties, sports and films on a big screen.

Perhaps all you fancy doing is booking out day beds on the sandy beach to lounge around on with friends, a beach hut to hang out in, or cabana on the beach.

If you haven’t booked out these though you can sit in the corner booth or on the sofas underneath the covered pergola or lie back on the deck chairs and beanbags on the beach.

You could play shuffleboard, ping pong, beer pong and croquet.

Where can I get a drink?

(Image: Alex Merz Photography)

There are two bars. The Flamingo Bar is mainly a cocktail bar and as well as all the usual favourites there are cocktails such as the Fulham Royal, which is made up of Chambord and sparkling wine. Or perhaps you might wake up with an Expresso Martini sharer which includes eight shots of expresso.

The Beach Bar serves the likes of bottled drinks, Aperol Spritz and frozen cocktails.

Neverland London isn’t inviting you to bring your own booze this year.

What is there to eat?

You can choose to eat at Jimmy Garcia’s BBQ Club with its range of burgers and boxes of barbecue food, or tuck into a pizza from the Pizza Shed.

You can sit around and eat at the long feasting tables under the pergola, which each seat up to 18 people.

What if it starts raining, gets a bit chilly or I want to get out of the sun?

There is a large covered and heated area over the games area, the beach day beds are covered and there is a 25 metre covered pergola over the long feasting tables.

(Image: Alex Merz Photography)

Are children allowed?

Under 18s are welcome on site at weekends from noon to 5pm.

Is my dog allowed?

(Image: Alex Merz Photography)

Yes, as long as you clean up after it.

How much is it to get in?

It is a £5 general entry fee but more if you are booking a day bed, beach hut, cabana or a ticketed event.

Residents or businesses in the SW6 postcode area get free entry on weekdays and Sundays. You’ll need to bring proof of your address.

Can I become a member?

Yes – and if you do your membership card and wrist band will get you perks such as the chance to jump the queue, discount on drinks, pizza, events and reservable areas, access to member events and parties and the use of flip flops and a beach towel on the site.

What events are going on this year?

Here is a basic run down – you will need to visit the website for full details about prices and ticket booking:

Every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: Lazy Slushy Days, with a complimentary slushy cocktail when arriving before 7pm and free entry for locals.

Every Saturday until June 30: In the Pink Frose Saturdays, which is frozen rose wine with strawberries in it, with a free glass of frose between noon and 2pm and offers on rose wine.

Every Saturday: Yoga on the beach.

(Image: Alex Merz Photography)

Thursday, June 14: World Cup Kick Off Party

Friday, June 22: Full Moon Party.

Friday, June 29: Ibiza All in White Party.

Saturday, July 14 and Sunday, July 15: Wimbledon Finals, with free entry for anyone in an all-white tennis kit, the screening of Wimbledon's Finals, Pimms and strawberries and cream all day and a free glass of Pimms for adults arriving before 2pm.

Friday, August 3: Vital Tribes with live music and dancing.

Saturday, August 17: Club Tropicana, going back to the glamorous days of old Cuba.

August Bank Holiday : Carnival Closing Party.

Where can I find out more and book?

Visit www.neverlandlondon.com .