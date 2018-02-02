Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All Points East Festival has added more huge names to its lineup for 2018.

The brand new music event which will take place in Victoria Park will now also see sets from the likes of Friendly Fires, Young Fathers, Stefflon Don and Justice.

They will join headliners LCD Soundsystem, The xx and Bjork in London on May 25-27.

Other names joining the lineup includes Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker, Django Django, Badbadnotgood, Kojey Radical, Chromeo, Allie X, Hercules Love Affair and Tom Misch.

The second weekend of the festival will see headline sets from The National, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, with even more names to be announced.

Friendly Fires recently announced their return with an O2 Brixton Academy show taking place in April. They said: "It's been a minute, but the time is right for us to come back.

"This show's going to be a profoundly special occasion for us, and we hope for you too. We're looking forward to seeing friends old and new there."

Their upcoming festival dates will mark their first in five years, and sees them play highly anticipated new music.

Tickets for the festival and stand alone shows are now available from Ticketmaster here.

