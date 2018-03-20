Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Franz Ferdinand have announced details of two London Roundhouse shows for 2018.

The band will perform on September 26-27 at the venue.

Their live shows will be in support of their fifth studio album Always Ascending. It marked their first release in three years and reached the top 10 on the UK Albums Chart.

Lead singer Alex Kapranos describes the record as "simultaneously futuristic and naturalistic", and it sees them work with French producer Philippe Zdar.

In February the group finished up a run of shows across the UK, which included an O2 Brixton Academy date.

Since their 2004 debut the group have released four top 10 albums, won the Mercury Prize for their self-titled debut as well as two BRIT Awards.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday March 23.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £33, plus transaction fees.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.