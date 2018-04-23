The video will start in 8 Cancel

Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls have announced details of a headline UK tour for 2019.

They will head to cities including Birmingham and Leeds for their biggest shows to date. This includes a London Alexandra Palace show on February 3.

He announced the news on Twitter saying: "Very happy to announce further UK dates on my #BeMoreKind World Tour!".

The tour is in support of his upcoming seventh studio album Be More Kind. Due for release on May 4 and features singles 1933, Blackout and the title track.

This May also sees him return to the Roundhouse for Lost Evenings II. Fans will be treated to new and old songs, as well as a 10th anniversary set celebrating Love Ire & Song.

Find out how to get tickets for the tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday April 27.

What are the tour dates?

January 22 - Birmingham Arena

January 25 - Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

January 27 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

January 29 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

February 1 - Bournemouth, Windsor Hall

February 2 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

February 3 - London, Alexandra Palace

