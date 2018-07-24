The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Francis and the Lights has announced details of a headline London show.

The artist will perform at Islington Assembly Hall on August 21.

It currently marks his only UK date scheduled for 2018.

In 2017 he signed to Kanye West and Pusha T's label GOOD Music but has yet to release an album with them.

Since his 20017 debut he's gone on to collaborate with the likes of Bon Iver, Kanye West and Chance the Rapper.

Find out below how to get tickets for his headline London show.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday July 27.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £20.35, plus a booking fee.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!