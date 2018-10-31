The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four Tet has announced details of a huge headline Alexandra Palace.

He'll bring his immersive live show to the London venue on May 9.

His upcoming Ally Pally gig will see a larger scale version of his Village Underground residency which took place back in February, and will feature 42,000 lights.

He transformed the East London venue into an LED paradise, that was described by Mixmag as 'the best live show in the world'.

Earlier this month he played four sold-out dates at the O2 Brixton Academy.

In late 2017 he released his ninth studio album New Energy, which received acclaim from the likes of Q and Pitchfork.

As well as his own work he's remixed tracks for the likes of Aphex Twin, Ellie Goulding, Manic Street Preachers and The xx for which he was nominated for a Grammy Award.

Find out how to get tickets to this one-off show below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 2.

How much are tickets?

They go on sale at £29.50 plus a booking fee.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .