Four Tet has announced details of four headline London shows.

The musician will perform at the O2 Brixton Academy on October 10-13.

The first two nights will see him perform his live show, with the second two nights being all-night parties.

Tickets for the shows are priced at £5 and you can sign up for verified fan presale here.

In late 2017 he released his ninth studio album New Energy, which received acclaim from the likes of Q and Pitchfork.

As well as his own work he's remixed tracks for the likes of Aphex Twin, Ellie Goulding, Manic Street Preachers and The xx for which he was nominated for a Grammy Award.

This October he will also head to Manchester's Warehouse Project to headline his own all-day lineup.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday August 31.

Is there a presale?

Yes, a verified fan presale will take place on Ticketmaster at 9am on Wednesday August 29, to sign up go here.

