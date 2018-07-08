Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you haven’t already, you’re probably going to starting hearing a lot more of Ealing singer, songwriter and guitarist Isaac Gracie.

The 23-year-old, who still lives in Ealing with his mum, and brother and sister when they aren’t at university, has recently released his debut album.

He is getting stuck into the festival season , which includes a gig at Gunnersbury Park for the Citadel Festival .

Isaac earned himself airtime on BBC Radio 1 as far back as 2015 when the song which first put him in the spotlight, Last Words, was played – at the time it came out just as a demo recorded in his bedroom without the slick professional production of a studio.

Having been released as a fully-produced single in February 2018, Last Words has been playing on the station recently, as well as his songs Running on Empty and Terrified.

Isaac performed for the BBC’s The Biggest Weekend in Swansea in May on the BBC Music Introducing Stage. He has even played for the station’s legendary Maida Vale sessions.

The former choirboy was singing in choirs when he was seven and was in Ealing Abbey Choir from about 10, where he went on to become deputy head choirboy for about four years.

Talking about his time as a choir boy, Isaac said: “When I was doing it, it was probably quite an uncool thing to do.

“I spent a lot of time doing it and caring about the music.”

(Image: Bunny Kinney)

The former pupil of St Benedict’s School in Ealing had a longer career in the choir than he might have had because his voice broke a bit later in his teenage years.

“It broke quite late. It probably broke when I was 15, 16,” he said. “I knew lots of friends’ voices had broken but I was still going about my way of singing my stuff and all of a sudden I couldn’t sing it, basically.

“It was strange. There was not a lot of comparatives in life where one day [I] could not do something I had been doing.”

Instead Isaac picked up the guitar and started playing and singing, starting with covers of songs, which led to him writing his own.

He decided to take music out of his bedroom and play to people after losing his job at a pub during his gap year.

He explained: “I think it was at that point I said to myself, ‘I should try to start playing music a little bit’, so that’s when I started playing music and gigging, and I gigged where I could find a gig.”

He continued: “I went all over London. It was hard to find a gig so I went wherever there was one.”

The friends Isaac grew up with would come and see him at shows. “They still come to them now,” he said.

(Image: Bunny Kinney)

But it was when he was in his second year as a student at the University of East Anglia studying English and creative writing that he was noticed by the music industry, after he put Last Words out on SoundCloud.

“That was when I started having anyone know about my music," said Isaac.

He was approached by record labels, had throngs of people suddenly coming to his shows and needed a manager.

Isaac went on to release EPs, including the August 2017 Death of You & I, and a single called Terrified in November 2017, as well as releasing the fully-produced single of Last Words.

Now these songs and more are on his self-titled album, which was released in April.

In June he announced the release of a new video for Running on Empty, a song also on the album.

Isaac explained the meaning behind the music on his debut album.

“It’s just about the last two or three years of my life. Just a summary of that time, relationships and my head space and stuff like that. Just trying to understand what’s going on.”

Isaac will be playing a homecoming gig at the Citadel Festival in Gunnersbury Park on Sunday, July 15, ahead of other dates including the Reading and Leeds festivals.

“I am working on my music, and I’m playing festivals and I am trying to enjoy this weather,” said Isaac.

As for the longer term future, Isaac said: “As long as I can carry on doing the things I love and actually care for and provide for people I care for, that’s all I can ask for.”

You can keep up with news about Isaac Gracie and see his forthcoming gig dates on his website www.isaacgraciemusic.com .

For tickets to Citadel Festival visit www.citadelfestival.com .