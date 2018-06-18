The video will start in 8 Cancel

Foo Fighters are heading to London this month with their Concrete and Gold Tour.

The band will play two nights at London Stadium on June 22-23.

It is in support of their album of the same name, which sees them play just three UK shows which includes Manchester.

Tickets are officially sold out for all three dates on sites including Ticketmaster, Gigs and Tours and See Tickets, but fans can still catch the group in London this weekend.

Find out how to still get tickets below, and everything else you need to know.

Here's how to still get tickets

Twickets

The most trusted secondary resale site is Twickets.

Customers can buy and sell tickets securely at face value or less - so you won't be ripped off.

There are currently a good amount of seated and standing tickets available for both nights (June 22-23) at London Stadium.

They are priced between £40-£77.

Once you've purchased your tickets you can arrange delivery by post or meeting up in person to get your tickets.

Go to twickets.live/foo-fighters to buy tickets.

What's the seating plan?

If you're looking to buy tickets and need to see the seating plan here's an up-to-date one from Ticketmaster.

(Image: Ticketmaster)

Who's supporting?

The band will be supported by a number of groups across their two London shows.

Friday June 22 - Wolf Alice / Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes (doors 4pm)

Saturday June 23 - The Kills / Slaves / Starcrawler (doors 3:30pm)

The setlist times are currently unavailable but check back in the run-up to the shows.

What's the setlist?

(Image: Joerg Koch/Redferns)

According to setlist.fm they'll play the following setlist at their London Stadium shows:

Run

All My Life

Learn to Fly

The Pretender

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Rope

Sunday Rain

My Hero

These Days

Walk

Under My Wheels

You're the One That I Want / Imagine / Jump / Blitzkrieg Bop

Under Pressure (Queen cover)

Monkey Wrench

Wheels

Breakout

Dirty Water

Best of You

Encore:

Times Like These

This Is a Call

Everlong

Getting there

Address: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, E20 2ST

Car park: There is no public car parking at London Stadium. Limited blue badge parking is available.

Tubes and trains:

Stratford station (20 minute walk) is served by the following:

Central and Jubilee lines

Docklands Light Railway (DLR)

National Rail services operated by Greater Anglia and C2C.

London Overground

Taxis:

Black cabs are available from the taxi rank in Montfichet Road, outside the Northern Ticket Hall at Stratford station (near Starbucks on the Lower Ground Floor).

For your return journey, black cabs can be found at a temporary rank at Pool Street.

Accessibility

Disabled access:

All turnstile blocks have disabled access doors, and the main concourses are level and step free, with accessible lifts spread across all levels.

Accessible seating

Accessible seating is available on each level at London Stadium, including: aisle seats, seats with few or no steps nearby, seats which have nothing directly in front of them, and those closest to toilet facilities.

Numerous rest areas and benches are located across Stadium Island and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Assistance dogs

They are welcome into London Stadium, and can stay in wheelchair bays.

