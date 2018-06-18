Foo Fighters are heading to London this month with their Concrete and Gold Tour.
The band will play two nights at London Stadium on June 22-23.
It is in support of their album of the same name, which sees them play just three UK shows which includes Manchester.
Tickets are officially sold out for all three dates on sites including Ticketmaster, Gigs and Tours and See Tickets, but fans can still catch the group in London this weekend.
Find out how to still get tickets below, and everything else you need to know.
Here's how to still get tickets
Twickets
The most trusted secondary resale site is Twickets.
Customers can buy and sell tickets securely at face value or less - so you won't be ripped off.
There are currently a good amount of seated and standing tickets available for both nights (June 22-23) at London Stadium.
They are priced between £40-£77.
Once you've purchased your tickets you can arrange delivery by post or meeting up in person to get your tickets.
Go to twickets.live/foo-fighters to buy tickets.
What's the seating plan?
If you're looking to buy tickets and need to see the seating plan here's an up-to-date one from Ticketmaster.
Who's supporting?
The band will be supported by a number of groups across their two London shows.
Friday June 22 - Wolf Alice / Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes (doors 4pm)
Saturday June 23 - The Kills / Slaves / Starcrawler (doors 3:30pm)
The setlist times are currently unavailable but check back in the run-up to the shows.
What's the setlist?
According to setlist.fm they'll play the following setlist at their London Stadium shows:
Run
All My Life
Learn to Fly
The Pretender
The Sky Is a Neighborhood
Rope
Sunday Rain
My Hero
These Days
Walk
Under My Wheels
You're the One That I Want / Imagine / Jump / Blitzkrieg Bop
Under Pressure (Queen cover)
Monkey Wrench
Wheels
Breakout
Dirty Water
Best of You
Encore:
Times Like These
This Is a Call
Everlong
Getting there
Address: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, E20 2ST
Car park: There is no public car parking at London Stadium. Limited blue badge parking is available.
Tubes and trains:
Stratford station (20 minute walk) is served by the following:
Central and Jubilee lines
Docklands Light Railway (DLR)
National Rail services operated by Greater Anglia and C2C.
London Overground
Taxis:
Black cabs are available from the taxi rank in Montfichet Road, outside the Northern Ticket Hall at Stratford station (near Starbucks on the Lower Ground Floor).
For your return journey, black cabs can be found at a temporary rank at Pool Street.
Accessibility
Disabled access:
All turnstile blocks have disabled access doors, and the main concourses are level and step free, with accessible lifts spread across all levels.
Accessible seating
Accessible seating is available on each level at London Stadium, including: aisle seats, seats with few or no steps nearby, seats which have nothing directly in front of them, and those closest to toilet facilities.
Numerous rest areas and benches are located across Stadium Island and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.
Assistance dogs
They are welcome into London Stadium, and can stay in wheelchair bays.
