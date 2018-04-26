The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Florence + the Machine have announced details of three intimate shows to take place next month.

The group will play at London's Royal Festival Hall on May 8. They will also perform in Halifax on May 5 and Scunthorpe on May 6.

This May sees the group also headline BBC Radio 1's Biggest Weekend, where they are expected to debut highly-anticipated ew material.

As part of Record Store Day in April they released a new track 'Sky Full of Song', which may feature on their forthcoming fourth studio album.

Due for release in 2018 it is rumoured to be titled 'High As Hope' and will mark their first album in three years, following up their three number one albums 'Lungs', 'Ceremonials' and 'How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful'.

Earlier this week they were announced as one of the support acts for Rolling Stones' huge summer stadium tour. Welch and co will play at London Stadium on May 25.

Find out how to get tickets for their intimate shows below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday April 27.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £50.50 - £72.50

What are the tour dates?

May 5 - Halifax, Victoria Theatre

May 6 - Scunthorpe, Baths Hall

May 8 - London, Royal Festival Hall

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.