Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Florence + the Machine are heading to London's O2 Arena this month.

As part of the High As Hope Tour they'll play two dates on November 21-22.

It's in support of their fourth studio album also entitled High As Hope, which was released back in June.

The album reached number two on the UK Albums Chart becoming their fourth consecutive top five album.

It features singles Patricia, Hunger and Sky Full of Song and went on to be shortlisted for the coveted Mercury Music Prize.

But fans can also expect to hear material from their previous records Lungs, Ceremonials and How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful.

(Image: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

They've already toured the US and played dates in Glasgow, Dublin and Leeds and will now perform two huge homecoming shows this week.

Find out below how to still get tickets, the expected setlist, stage times and support act.

Are tickets still available?

The entire tour is 'officially' sold out. But fans can still get their hands on tickets through fan-to-fan resale site Twickets, at face value or less.

There is currently availability for both shows (November 21-22) at the time of publishing, so if you want to get last minute tickets make sure you're quick as they're likely to go.

You can set an alert to your phone or email so you'll be notified when tickets become available for the O2.

Go to Twickets here for more information.

What will the setlist be?

During the first UK dates in Glasgow, Birmingham and Leeds the group played the following set according to setlist.fm:

June

Hunger

Between Two Lungs

Only If for a Night

Queen of Peace

South London Forever

Patricia

Dog Days Are Over

100 Years

Ship to Wreck

The End of Love

Cosmic Love

Delilah

What Kind of Man

Encore:

Big God

Shake It Out

Is there a support act?

Yes, Florence + the Machine will be supported by indie pop group WET.

The Brooklyn-based duo released their second studio album Still Run this summer and it marked the first without founding member Marty Sulkow.

What are the stage times?

Doors open: 6:30pm

WET: 7:30

Interval: 8:15

Florence + The Machine: 8:45

Curfew: 11:00pm

What's the seating plan?

Here's the seating plan for Florence + the Machine's shows at the O2 Arena. There will be a general admission standing section on the floor, and two tiers of seats.

What are the tour dates?

November 15 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

November 16 - Birmingham Arena

November 17 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

November 21 - London, O2 Arena

November 22 - London, O2 Arena

November 23 - Manchester Arena

November 25 - Brighton Centre

November 26 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .