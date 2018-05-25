The video will start in 8 Cancel

Florence + The Machine have announced details of a huge UK arena tour.

They will head to venues across the UK later this year including London's O2 Arena on November 21.

The tour will be in support of their fourth studio album High As Hope, which is due for release on June 29.

It features singles Sky Full of Song and Hunger and marks their first album in three years.

Their previous efforts Lungs, Ceremonials and How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful all reached number one on the UK Albums Chart and have been certified platinum.

They will also head to Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester, Brighton, Glasgow and Cardiff on the tour.

Earlier this year they returned to play three intimate shows in London, Halifax and Scunthorpe to preview new music and return to the live stage, which saw tickets sell out in minutes.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on Friday June 1.

What are the tour dates?

November 15 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

November 16 - Birmingham Arena

November 17 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

November 21 - London, O2 Arena

November 23 - Manchester Arena

November 25 - Brighton Centre

November 26 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

