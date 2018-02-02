Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Field Day Festival is back for 2018 with a new location.

The annual music event is heading to Brockwell Park in Lambeth following its move from Victoria Park. It will also return to a two-day festival kicking off on June 1-2.

Last year saw the festival condensed to just one day with sets from Run the Jewels and Aphex Twin.

It was previously held in Victoria Park, which is now host to All Points East Festival. Other festivals including Lovebox and Citadel are also moving to new locations for 2018.

Previous years have seen headline sets from the likes of Patti Smith, James Blake, Pixies and Metronomy.

(Image: Andrew Whitton / Fanatic 2017)

Where is Field Day 2018?

This year the festival will move to new site Brockwell Park in Lambeth.

Who's on the lineup?

The first names are to be announced on Monday, February 5.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from fielddayfestivals.com here.

When do tickets go on sale?

General admission tickets are expected to be available when the lineup is announced on Monday (February 5).

