The Feeling are touring their huge debut album Twelve Stops and Home in 2018.

They will finish up the 12-date run at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 2.

They tweeted: "After the success of our sold out show at the Apollo on Sunday we’re so excited to take the show on the road to celebrate the 12th anniversary of #12stopsandhome".

This year marks 12 years since the release of the multi-platinum selling album. It reached number two on the UK Albums Chart and has since sold 1.5 million copies worldwide.

It features singles Sewn, Fill My Little World, Never Be Lonely and Love It When You Call. The group will play the album in full at the upcoming shows.

They will also head to Cardiff, Birmingham, Glasgow and Newcastle on the tour.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday April 20.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £32.20, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

October 16 - Cardiff, Tramshed

October 17 - Norwich, The Nick Rayns

October 18 - Bexhill On Sea, De La Warr Pavilion

October 20 - Northampton, Roadmender

October 22 - Birmingham, Town Hall

October 24 - Glasgow, St Luke's

October 26 - Newcastle, Tyne Theatre & Opera House

October 27 - Manchester, O2 Ritz

October 29 - Leeds, O2 Academy

October 30 - Bristol, O2 Academy

November 1 - Oxford, O2 Academy

November 2 - London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

