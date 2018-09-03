The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fatboy Slim has announced a huge UK arena tour for 2019.

The DJ is taking his live show In The Round across the country including Wembley Arena.

He'll headline the biggest ever DJ show at the London venue on February 21.

Expect a big production, a revolving stage, rave ushers and a live smiley face experience as he transforms the arenas into unique night club experiences.

Fans can also get ready to hear his biggest hits from the last 20 years including Praise You, Right Here, Right Now, The Rockafeller Skank and Eat Sleep Rave Repeat.

The tour will also head to Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester and Nottingham.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from:

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, September 7.

What are the tour dates?

February 21 - London, Wembley Arena

February 22 - Birmingham Arena

February 23 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

February 27 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

February 28 - Manchester Arena

March 1 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena