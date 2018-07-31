The video will start in 8 Cancel

Everything Everything are playing a one-off London show later this year.

They'll headline intimate venue The Garage on September 26 as part of Get Loud sessions.

It's part of a series of shows raising awareness of the work of Nordoff Robbins, the music therapy charity.

The band say: "The charity are helping so many people through music therapy and it feels good to know that our music will help to spread the message of their vital work across the country and help raise awareness."

Eleven sessions will take place across the UK with artists including Katie Melua, Nina Nesbitt and The Skints who'll also play London shows.

The charity supports thousands of people through its own centres, as well as working in partnership with schools, hospitals and care homes.

Tickets for the individual shows cost £10, with all the proceeds going to raise awareness of Nordoff Robbins.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday August 3.

What other sessions are there?

All Saints, Komedia - Brighton

Enter Shikari, Concorde 2 - Brighton

Everything Everything, The Garage - London

Nina Nesbitt, Omeara - London

The Darkness, The Fleece - Bristol

The Skints, Birthdays - London

Hot Dub Time Machine, Joiners - Southampton

Katie Melua, The Borderline - London

Lisa Stansfield, Matt & Phreds - Manchester

The Beat, Engine Room – Southampton

Gilbert O’Sullivan, Cottiers Theatre - Glasgow

