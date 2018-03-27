The video will start in 8 Cancel

Halsey recently announced the only UK date on her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour.

She will perform at London's Eventim Apollo on September 22.

She'll be joined by British popstar Raye and Finnish popstar Alma. The tour will be in support of the album of the same name which features singles Now or Never, Bad at Love and Alone.

Her London date will take place in Hammersmith at the 5,000 capacity venue Eventim Apollo. The venue has both seated and standing areas with the lower ground stalls being a standing area for the gig.

Upstairs is the circle seating area, so fans wanting to buy a seated ticket may want to check out the seating plan below so they know what tickets to purchase to get the best view.

(Image: eventimapollo.com)

In November she finished up the US leg of the tour and recently released single Him & I alongside rapper G-Eazy. Since her 2015 debut she has been nominated for two Grammy Awards and achieved a Billboard 200 number one album.

Find out how to get tickets to her only UK show of 2018 below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or Eventim here.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Thursday March 29.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced at £25.00 - £36.20, plus a booking fee.

