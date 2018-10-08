The video will start in 8 Cancel

This year's Eurovision Song Contest winner Netta has announced a headline UK show.

The singer will perform at London's Heaven on November 21.

In May the singer represented Israel at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, held in Lisbon, Portugal.

She won the competition with the song Toy, becoming the fourth artist to win for the country, beating strong competition from Cyprus and Germany.

Her track reached number one in her native and also found success in France, Spain, Sweden and on the US Dance Chart.

This upcoming show marks her debut live performance in the UK.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday October 12.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £12, plus a booking fee.

