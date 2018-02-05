Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Field Day Festival has announced its first wave of names for 2018.

Erykah Badu will headline in a UK festival exclusive on Friday (June 1), which will see her joined by Ezra Collective and Loyle Carner.

Other names on the Friday lineup include NAO, The Comet is Coming and Children of Zeus.

Meanwhile the Saturday (June 2) will see exclusive sets from Cornelius and Fever Ray. Joining them will be the likes of AJ Tracey, Thunder Cat, Earl Sweatshirt and Princess Nokia.

The event has been extended to two days after previously being condensed to a one-day festival in 2017. Plus it's moving to new location Brockwell Park in Lambeth.

Badu recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her seminal debut album Baduizm, and performed a number of sold out dates at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo.

Tickets are now on sale at www.seetickets.com or www.ticketweb.co.uk. They're priced at £43.45, plus a booking fee.

Who's on the lineup?

Friday - Erykah Badu / Children of Zeus / Ezra Collective / Hailu Mergia / Jeff Mills + Tony Allen / Jordan Rakaei / Lee Fields / Loyle Carner / Madlib / Mafalda / Mammal Hands / Masego / Moses Boyd / Mr Jukes / NAO / Noble and Heath / Nubya Garcia / Obongjayar / Sons of Kemet / Sudan Archives / The Comet is Coming / Yazmin Lacey / Zara McFarlane / more tbc

Saturday - AJ Tracey / Avalon Emerson / Charlotte Gainsbourg / Cornelius / Daniel Avery / Daphni DJ / DJ Boring / DJ Seinfeld / Earl Sweatshirt / Fever Ray / Floating Points / Four Tet / Giles Peterson / Haai / Helena Hauff / James Holden and the Animal Spirits / Jayda G / Kurupt FM / Mount Kimble / Moscoman / Mr Jukes / Nils Frahm / Oumou Sangare / Panda Bear / Princess Nokia / Ross From Friends / Sassy 009 / Thundercat / Tzusing / Willow / Zhu / more tbc

