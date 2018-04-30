The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Enrique Iglesias has announced details of the UK leg of his world tour.

The singer will head to London's O2 Arena on October 19.

It will mark his first live shows here in four years when he played a number of arena dates as part of the Sex and Love Tour.

His most recent release was the 2014 album Sex and Love which featured collaborations with Kylie Minogue and Pitbull. There is currently no news of new material ahead of the tour.

Since his debut he's won one Grammy Award and five Latin Grammy Awards, and has sold 170 million records worldwide making him one of the most successful Spanish artists ever.

He is currently playing dates in Europe and South America before heading to Asia and North America later in the year.

Find out how to get tickets to his London show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9:30am on Friday May 4.

What are the tour dates?

October 19 - London, O2 Arena

October 23 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

October 26 - Manchester Arena

October 27 - Birmingham Arena

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.