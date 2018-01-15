Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

En Vogue have announced details of a UK tour for 2018.

The R&B legends will perform at the O2 Arena's Indigo on April 10.

Fans of the group can expect to hear their biggest tracks on the tour. During the 90s they released huge hits including Hold On, Whatta Man, Free Your Mind and Don't Let Go (Lovin).

In 2018 the group will release their seventh studio album Electric Café. It has been preceded by singles Deja Vu, I'm Good and Have a Seat, which features rapper Snoop Dogg.

They will also head to Belfast, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow on the UK tour.

Where can I buy tickets?

They will be available from Ticketmaster here.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority sale will take place at 10am on Wednesday, January 17 for O2 customers.

When do they go on general sale?

If you're not an O2 priority member then remaining tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday, January 19.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced at £36.45, plus a booking fee.

