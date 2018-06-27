The video will start in 8 Cancel

Eminem is playing two huge UK stadium shows this July.

He'll headline Twickenham Stadium on July 14-15 as part of the Revival Tour.

Now he's revealed details of his support acts across both nights, as well as releasing extra tickets.

He'll be joined by main support artists 2 Chainz on the 14 July and Prophets of Rage on the 15 July. Royce 5'9" and Boogie will support on both dates.

The album Revival reached number one on the UK albums chart and features collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Beyonce and Alicia Keys.

After previously selling out both shows earlier this year, a limited number of tickets have been released by the artist.

Find out below how to get one.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from Ticketmaster here.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced between £80.00-£121.25, plus a booking fee. Meanwhile a number of VIP packages are also available.

Who's the support acts?

July 14 - 2 Chainz / Royce 5'9" / Boogie

July 15 - Prophets of Rage / Royce 5'9" / Boogie

