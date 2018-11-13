The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ellie Goulding has announced details of this year's show in aid of Streets of London.

The singer is performing at London's Wembley Arena on December 20.

It will mark the fifth consecutive year she has hosted the event for the charity, which she is also an ambassador for.

She tweeted: "Every year has been absolutely magical and moving and I know this year will be the greatest yet!"

The concert will see the singer-songwriter joined by special guests for a night of live music to raise awareness and money for the cause.

On this year's bill is Dua Lipa, Bastille, Mabel, Jax Jones, Sigrid, Grace Carter and Dermot Kennedy.

(Image: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Mastercard)

The charity provides projects including a night centre for the most vulnerable rough sleepers, specialist mental health support, a rehabilitation hostel for people recovering from addictions and immigration support.

Find out how to get tickets to this one-off show below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from elliegoulding.com or livenation.com.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 16 at 9am.

What's the full lineup?

Ellie Goulding / Dua Lipa / Bastille / Mabel / Jax Jones / Sigrid / Grace Carter / Dermot Kennedy

What's the Wembley Arena seating plan?

(Image: Ticketmaster)

Here's the standard seating plan for Wembley Arena which includes two tiers of seats and a standing section.

