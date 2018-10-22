The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ella Mai has announced details of her first ever headline UK tour.

The artist will play three dates in support of her self-titled debut album in early 2019.

She'll perform a huge show at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on January 10.

Released earlier this month the album features her breakthrough hit Boo'd Up which reached the top five on the US Hot 100 Billboard chart, becoming one of the biggest female R&B hits of the decade.

She also collaborated with the likes of John Legend, Chris Brown and H.E.R. on the album which reached the top five on the US Billboard 200 and the top 20 in the UK.

Other dates on the tour include Manchester's Ritz and Birmingham's O2 Institute, as well as Paris and Amsterdam.

Find out below how to get tickets.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday October 26.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £19.50, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

8 January - Birmingham, O2 Institute2

9 January - Manchester, O2 Ritz

10 January - London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

