Eliza has announced details of a London Omeara show for 2018.

The singer-songwriter will perform at the venue on July 19. This comes after she sold out her two London Waiting Room dates.

After dropping the 'Doolittle' from her stage name, the London-based artist returned late last year and has since released R&B inspired tracks Livid and Wasn't Looking.

Back in 2010 she broke through with chart hits Skinny Genes and Pack Up, and her self-titled debut album which achieved platinum status. She followed this up with In Your Hands, featuring infectious banger Big When I Was Little.

After taking a break she's back with a new sound and releasing new music independetly.

Find out how to get tickets to the Omeara show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Thursday April 5.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £12.10, plus a booking fee.

