Eels have announced details of a new album and world tour for 2018, marking their first in four years.

The US rock group will perform three dates in the UK including O2 Brixton Academy on July 2. They will also head to Manchester on July 3 and Glasgow on July 4.

It is in support of their upcoming 12th studio album entitled 'The Deconstruction'. The album is due for release on April 6 and features the lead single of the same name.

The band announced the news on their official Twitter account, which features a poster with the quote 'The World's Number One Entertainers'

Their previous release 'The Cautionary Tales of Mark Oliver Everett', received positive reviews and reached the top 10 in the UK albums chart in 2014.

The band will also head to cities across Europe and the US as part of the 2018 world tour, with further dates to be announced according to their official site.

When is the presale?

The O2 priority sale will take place on Wednesday, January 24 at 9am for O2 customers, sign into your account using your mobile number and password.

Go back to Ticketmaster here and purchase your tickets.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £38.50, plus a booking fee.

When do they go on general sale?

If you're not an O2 priority member then tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, January 26.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

What are the tour dates?

They'll play the following UK & Ireland shows in 2018:

July 2 - London, UK Brixton Academy

July 3 - Manchester, UK Manchester Academy

July 4 - Glasgow, UK O2 Academy

July 6 -Dublin, Ireland Iveagh Gardens

