Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Editors have announced details of a UK headline tour for 2018.

They will perform at London's O2 Brixton Academy on October 24. Other cities include Manchester, Bristol and hometown Birmingham.

The tour will be in support of their sixth studio album Violence, due for release on Friday (March 9). It has been preceded by lead single Magazine.

Talking about the track frontman Tom Smith says: ‘‘ Magazine is a pointed finger aimed at those in power, some corrupt politician or businessman, a character, and a tongue in cheek poke at the empty posturing and playing to the masses of the power hungry."

It marks their first release in three years and follows up the top five record In Dream. Since their debut the Birmingham band have achieved two platinum albums and sold several million copies.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday March 9.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £28.75, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

7 October 2018 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

8 October 2018 – St Philips Gate, Bristol

9 October 2018 – Rock City, Nottingham

11 October 2018 – University of Northumbria, Newcastle

15 October 2018 – The Ulster Hall, Belfast

16 October 2018 – Vicar Street, Dublin

18 October 2018 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

19 October 2018 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

20 October 2018 – O2 Academy Leeds

22 October 2018 – UEA, Norwich

23 October 2018 – Brighton Dome, Brighton

24 October 2018 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.