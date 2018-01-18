Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Editors have announced details of a three-date UK tour for this March.

The group will perform at London's Clapham Grand on March 6. They will also head to Manchester (March 5) and Birmingham (March 4).

The album launch shows are in support of upcoming sixth studio LP Violence, due for release on March 9. They have previewed the record with lead single Magazine, which is now availabe.

Talking about the track frontman Tom Smith says:‘‘Magazine is a pointed finger aimed at those in power, some corrupt politician or businessman, a character, and a tongue in cheek poke at the empty posturing and playing to the masses of the power hungry."

It marks their first release in three years and follows up the top five record In Dream. Since their debut the Birmingham band have achieved two platinum albums and sold several million copies.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets will be available from See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday, January 19.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £33.35, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

March 4 - Birmingham, Town Hall

March 5 - Manchester Cathedral

March 6 - London, Clapham Grand

May 27 - Neighbourhood Weekender, Victoria Park

