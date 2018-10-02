The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Eagles have announced details of a UK arena tour for 2019.

The band will headline London's Wembley Arena as part of the run.

They'll bring the tour to the venue on June 23, with special guest Sheryl Crow.

It will see them perform songs from their extensive back catalogue including 'Hotel California', 'Desperado' and 'Life in the Fast Lane'.

Since their 1972 debut the group have achieved six number one albums in the US as well as six Grammy Awards, a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and have sold more than 150 million records worldwide.

The album 'Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975)' is the best selling album of all time in the US, recently surpassing Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'.

The current line-up of Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey are also heading to Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds and Liverpool on the tour.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from ticketmaster.co.uk or seetickets.com.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 5.

What are the tour dates?

June 23 - London, Wembley Arena

June 26 - Manchester Arena

June 28 - Birmingham Arena

June 30 - Liverpool, ECHO Arena

July 2 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

July 4 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

