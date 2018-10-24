The video will start in 8 Cancel

The headliners for 2019's Download Festival have been announced.

Some huge names are on the the lineup so far with Def Leppard, Slipknot and Tool confirmed to top the bill at Donington Park.

The festival returns to the site on June 14-16, which will see rock and metal fans flock to for the 17th year in a row.

Def Leppard will be playing 1987's Hysteria which reached number one in the UK and features Animal, Love Bites and Pour Some Sugar on Me, for their only UK appearance of 2019.

An appearance thirteen years in the making, Tool finish off the trio of headliners. The Grammy award winning, multi-platinum, prog-metal titans are set to take fans on a grandiose career spanning journey from classic albums Undertow, Lateralus, and 10,000 Days.

Masked metallers Slipknot are also headlining in 2019, and fans can expect to hear their back catalogue of classics including Duality, Spit It Out, Before I Forget and Psychosocial.

Also joining the lineup are Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, he returns after headlining last year with Guns N' Roses, plus Whitesnake, Rob Zombie and Die Antwoord.

Tickets for Download go on sale this week at 2018's prices for a limited time. Find out how to get them below.

Where can I get Download Festival tickets?

Tickets go on sale from 2pm on Thursday, October 25 at 2018's prices, this will be available until Tuesday, November 6.

To get them head to download.frontgatetickets.com.

How much are tickets?

The limited 2018 prices are as follows:

Adult weekend (no camping): £175

Adult weekend with 5 nights camping: £210

Adult weekend with 3 night camping: £200

Car parking: £20

When is Download Festival 2019?

The festival kicks off at Donington Park on Friday, June 14 and finishes on Sunday, June 16.

What's the lineup?

The lineup so far includes:

Def Leppard / Slipknot / Tool

Slash / Die Antwoord / Whitesnake / Rob Zombie / Trivium / Amon Amarth / Carcass / Delain / Me First and the Gimme Gimmes / Opeth / Power Trip / Reel Big Fish / Skindred / Starset / Tesla / The Amity Affliction / Underoath

Getting to Donington Park

You can now purchase a weekend return coach to Download Festival, you can choose your arrival date from 12th, 13th or 14th.

There are pick-up points across the UK including London's Victoria Coach Station.

To book go to www.biggreencoach.co.uk.

