9 to 5 the Musical is heading to London's West End in 2019.

The hit musical based on the 1980 film of the same name will make its debut at the Savoy Theatre.

Dolly Parton announced the news on Twitter saying: "So excited to announce that 9to5MusicalUK is hitting London's West End! It's inspired by the film and features all original music written by me. Y'all don't want to miss this!."

It also features a video of her ringing up the stars of the show which includes Amber Davies, Louise Redknapp, Brian Conley and Natalie McQueen.

9 to 5 the Musical tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy - three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss.

Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the girls manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

Inspired by the 1980 film of the same name, the musical features a Tony award-nominated score by the Queen of Country Dolly Parton.

Find out below how to get tickets for the show.

How to get tickets

They're now available on ATGTickets.com.

When is 9 to 5 the Musical in London?

The musical will make its debut here on January 28 with bookings available until August 31 in 2019.

Where is it?

Fans can catch 9 to 5 the Musical at the Savoy Theatre.

The full address is Savoy Ct, London WC2R 0ET.

What's the show's run time?

Approximately 2 hours 30 minutes (including interval).

