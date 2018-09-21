The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dodie has announced details of a headline UK tour.

The singer-songwriter is playing the London Roundhouse on March 24.

It's part of the Human Tour and in support of the EP of the same name.

Due for release in 2019 it's her third EP overall, following up Intertwined and You.

It features the lead single of the same name, with the music video being released today.

Dodie is perhaps best known as a YouTuber and for her uploads of covers as well as her original songs.

She's garnered more than 200 million views and 1.6 million subscribers.

Her upcoming tour sees her head to Bristol, Birmingham and Manchester.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday September 28.

What are the tour dates?

March 13 - Bristol, O2 Academy

March 14 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

March 15 - Glasgow, Barrowlands

March 20 - Nottingham, Rock City

March 21 - Manchester Academy

March 23 - Norwich, UEA

March 24 - London, Roundhouse

